1  of  3
Breaking News
Pilot successfully ejected during F-16 crash landing at Holloman AFB
Las Cruces Walmart operating under limited hours as employees wait for virus test results
Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health Officials reported 82 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Monday — the most of any county in the state.

Monday’s spike was also the highest single-day record in Doña Ana County. To date, they have 1,487 total virus cases.

The spike comes one day after half of the employees at the Walmart Store on Rinconada Boulevard were tested for the virus following recommendations from the New Mexico Environmental Department. The remaining half of employees were tested Monday morning, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Otero County also added two positive cases Monday for a total of 79 in the county. New Mexico State Health officials say they identified at least one positive COVID-19 case at The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo.

Overall, the state of New Mexico has 15,291 COVID-19 cases and 548 deaths. The state reports 172 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments"

Texas GOP to move toward online state convention after court defeat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas GOP to move toward online state convention after court defeat"

Two day old U.S. Citizen expelled from country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two day old U.S. Citizen expelled from country"

New aerospace facility to bring 800 jobs to Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "New aerospace facility to bring 800 jobs to Chihuahua"

Workers will be well-trained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workers will be well-trained"

Congress turns attention to ICE detention facility conditions during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress turns attention to ICE detention facility conditions during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link