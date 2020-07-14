Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health Officials reported 82 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Monday — the most of any county in the state.

Monday’s spike was also the highest single-day record in Doña Ana County. To date, they have 1,487 total virus cases.

The spike comes one day after half of the employees at the Walmart Store on Rinconada Boulevard were tested for the virus following recommendations from the New Mexico Environmental Department. The remaining half of employees were tested Monday morning, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Otero County also added two positive cases Monday for a total of 79 in the county. New Mexico State Health officials say they identified at least one positive COVID-19 case at The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo.

Overall, the state of New Mexico has 15,291 COVID-19 cases and 548 deaths. The state reports 172 patients hospitalized statewide with the virus.