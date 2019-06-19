Spaceport America Cup underway in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Spaceport America Cup is now underway at the Las Cruces Convention Center. More than 120 teams from around the world are competing in the intercollegiate rocket engineering competition.

American and international university students will be launching solid, liquid, and hybrid rockets to target altitudes of 10,000 and 30,000 feet.

“What we’re finding is many other countries don’t have this type of airspace or ability to have their universities compete. So, many of them come here for the first time to compete to launch a rocket that they can’t do in their home countries so this is exciting,” Daniel Hicks, CEO of Spaceport America said.

The competition will run through Saturday and is open to the public. For more information visit SpacePortAmericaCup.com.