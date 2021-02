EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, some Las Cruces Public Schools students returned to the classroom for in-person learning.

Only high school students who opted in for hybrid learning will return.

Middle and elementary school students will still remain at home, but will be phased-in starting March 1, if they selected to.

LCPS finalized this plan last week. The school district has been doing remote learning since the pandemic started last year.