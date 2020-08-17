Six teens charged in fatal Aug. 4 shooting in Las Cruces

Las Cruces police have charged three teenagers — two 16-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy — for their part in the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of Fabian Lopez.

All three boys each face one felony count of murder. Because of their ages, the Las Cruces Police Department is not publicly identifying the juvenile suspects.

In addition to those charged with murder, Las Cruces police have also charged two 17-year-old girls and a separate 16-year-old boy with harboring and aiding a felon after the fact. Those three juveniles are suspected of aiding and assisting one of the boys charged with murder in fleeing Las Cruces in an attempt at avoiding apprehension.

Las Cruces police investigators believe the three boys charged with murder were together shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 4 when Lopez, 24, was shot and killed while behind the wheel of his car near Frenger Park.

Investigators believe Lopez and the three teenagers charged in the homicide were involved in a drug transaction that resulted in the shooting.

After Lopez was shot, his vehicle crashed into a yard on the 900 block of Branson Avenue. Lopez was transported to a local hospital, but was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Las Cruces police are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible.

