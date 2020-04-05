Six new coronavirus cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Health Department officials announced 81 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including six new cases in Doña Ana County. The new positive cases bring the total in Doña Ana County to 29.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now 624, with Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) with the largest number of cases at 246.

The state is also reporting an additional death from the virus in a man in his 40s from McKinley County in Western New Mexico who died Sunday. The number of deaths in the state is now 12.

The state is continuing to monitor an outbreak in the La Vida Llena long term care facility in Albuquerque where one additional resident and two additional staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19. To date 15 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus and two of the residents have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

State Health officials say there are 45 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state and 130 cases are considered recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Coronavirus Graphs