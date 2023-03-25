EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 75-year-old man from Las Cruces.

Police say Manuel Lorenzo Caldera was last seen at around 6:30 pm. on Monday, March 20 at the Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt with a black coat and a walking cane. Police also add that he may be headed to El Paso.

Caldera is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on this Silver Alert is urged to call New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911.