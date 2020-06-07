1  of  2
Breaking News
Juárez COVID-19 cases top 1,500 El Paso tops 3,300 cases as some parks, libraries, and museums prepare to reopen

Silver Alert issued for missing Alamogordo man

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police are asking for assistance locating a missing 79-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Thomas B. Balentine was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at his home on Shadow Mountain Road in Alamogordo. Police believe he’s in his white 2001 Fort F150 truck with New Mexico license plate 364TGK.

Balentine is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a golf shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Del Sol celebrates Colorado man's birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Del Sol celebrates Colorado man's birthday"

State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders"

Investigators link groups to violence at protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators link groups to violence at protests"

Lawmaker: Law requiring added police training needs more work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmaker: Law requiring added police training needs more work"

Hope for common ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for common ground"

Saturday COVID-19 update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday COVID-19 update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link