Silver Alert issued for missing Alamogordo man

ALAMOGORDO, NM (KTSM) — Alamogordo Police are asking for assistance locating a missing 79-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Thomas B. Balentine was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at his home on Shadow Mountain Road in Alamogordo. Police believe he’s in his white 2001 Fort F150 truck with New Mexico license plate 364TGK.

Balentine is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a golf shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300 or 911.