Silver Alert issued for elderly man from Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police have issued a silver alert out for an elderly man from Dona Ana County.

Ralph Dayberry, 90, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at his home on County Road D87 in Organ, N.M. He is believed to be in danger if not found, a release from New Mexico State Police said.

He is described as a white man standing at 5-feet, 7-inches and weighing about 175 pounds with green hair and green eyes. He was wearing a brown checkered shirt, blue jeans and red and blue baseball cap.

State police said he was driving in a 2013 silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab. The license plates numbers are 303SJW and are from New Mexico.

Anyone who has seen him has asked to call the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office at 575-526-0795 or 911.