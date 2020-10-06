Shooting incident at child’s playdate lands Doña Ana County man behind bars

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The Doña Ana County District Attorney says a man accused of shooting at his ex-wife during a playdate will be held without bond.

Jason Salazar, 47, is charged with aggravated assault (Deadly Weapon), Receipt, Transportation, or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon and Aggravated Stalking (Violation of Protection Order) after the incident in Tortugas on August 28.

According to court documents, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to shots fired at a mobile home park in Tortugas, New Mexico. Deputies learned a man fled the area after allegedly firing a weapon toward his daughter’s mother during a playdate.

Documents state the victim dropped her daughter off at a home for the playdate and advised the friend, a mutual friend of Salazar’s, to keep the playdate private because there was a protection order against him. When she arrived to pick up her daughter, Salazar was standing outside the mobile home.

Along with the victim’s boyfriend, the pair got into an argument, and Salazar allegedly shot at his ex-wife as she was strapping her daughter into a car seat.

Salazar fled the scene and was spotted by a nearby ditch by the victim, allegedly reaching into his pants and pulling out a gun again. The victim drove to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s office to file a report.

Salazar is being held without bond due to his extensive criminal history according to Doña Ana DA Mark D’Antonio.