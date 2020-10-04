Suspect dead in shooting involving Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputy

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting involving a Doña Ana County deputy in Las Cruces Sunday morning.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Captain John Day, the shooting involved a suspect involved in a crash along S. Main and Union Avenue in Las Cruces. The scene is extensive according to Captain Day due to the crash and shooting involved.

Additional details are expected later this afternoon. Motorists are encouraged to avoid S. Main and Union throughout the day as the major investigation unfolds. KTSM has a crew en route to the scene. Look for updates at 4 p.m.

