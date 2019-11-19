Shed accidentally catches fire in East Las Cruces neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East Las Cruces shed caught fire Monday night with the owner inside.

The fire happened at about 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Davis Road, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a news release. The owner was able to escape without injuries.

The fire department was able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes, but it caused about $1,000 in damages, the release said.

“Fire investigators learned that the property owner set a small fire inside the shed, for warmth, while working in it,” the release said. It’s believed that small fire spread to a box of plastics and then to other parts of the shed. Fire investigators learned the property owner tried to move the box outdoors but was unable to do so.”