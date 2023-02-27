LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is offering safe disposal of syringes, needles and related sharp objects needed to test blood glucose levels in Las Cruces.

Safe disposal of syringes, needles, and related sharp objects. Photo by City of Las Cruces Public Safety

Officials say that if a certified “sharps” container is not readily available, used needles or any other related sharp objects should be put into thick plastic containers with the cap on to secure them from falling out. The container should also be marked with the word “SHARPS”.

Plastic containers with used sharp objects can be taken to the New Mexico Department of Health Office, located at 1170 N. Solano Drive, in Las Cruces.

A drop box to safely dispose of the sharp objects is at the south end of the NMDOH office near the entrance to the employee parking area.

If the drop box is full or inaccessible, sharp objects can be taken the NMDOH lobby where personnel will accept the plastic containers for proper disposal.

For information, call the New Mexico Department of Health at (575) 528-5001.