Rise in Las Cruces auto thefts, LCPD offers prevention tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This month, the Las Cruces Police Department is encouraging owners to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to help prevent auto thefts.



July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention month.



During the first four-plus months of 2021, through May 15, Las Cruces police said the department recorded 186 thefts of motor vehicles. That’s a 104% increase compared to last year within the same time period which was 91.



Authorities said nationwide, more vehicles are stolen during summer months than during any other season.



LCPD released these tips and encourages owners of motor vehicles to follow:

Do not leave vehicles running and unattended.

Do not leave vehicles running, unattended and with children inside.

Do not leave keys inside the vehicle.

Invest in and use an audible alarm system with an automatic kill switch that prevents vehicle from being started.

Ensure that all windows to vehicle are etched with the Vehicle Identification Number.

Close and lock windows and doors when leaving vehicles unattended.

If possible, park vehicle in a garage or within a gated area.

Do not leave keys to home, business or other properties inside your vehicle.

Do not leave garage door remote openers in vehicle.

Do not leave garage doors open or partially open. Entry can be gained by leaving a garage door partially open by as little as 10 inches.

Do not leave the vehicle’s title, or personal or financial documents in vehicle.

Do not leave firearms inside vehicles.

Immediately report suspicious persons or activity in your neighborhood.

Immediately report a stolen vehicle by calling police at (575) 526-0795 or call 911 if it’s an emergency. Be prepared to provide the make, model and color of vehicle along with the VIN and current license plate number.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.