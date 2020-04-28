Rep. Torres Small encouraging students to enter Congressional Art Competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Rep. Torres Small of New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district, announced her office will extend the deadline for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition and accept all submissions digitally.

The Congressional Art competition is a nationwide high school arts competition hosted by the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage student’s artistic talent nationwide.

According to a release, the grand prize winner will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year as part of a gallery featuring winners from other Congressional districts across the country.

“As students and families across the district adjust to remote learning and practice physical distancing, I’m pleased to share we will still host the Congressional Art Competition in New Mexico,” said Rep. Torres Small. “Growing up in our tight-knit community, I know New Mexicans can create beauty out of the ordinary. Whether it’s getting creative and using nature to create art or exploring different mediums available at home, I’m excited to see what our high school students come up with.”

To participate, all artwork must be submitted at Annie.Quintana@mail.house.gov by May 5.

For more information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit https://torressmall.house.gov/services/art-competition.

