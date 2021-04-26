Release of a new local movie celebrates Las Cruces and finding faith in trying times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The film industry has gone through a challenging year, but the local theaters are opening back up with a new release of a locally made film shot and produced in Las Cruces.

Ross Marks, director and producer of a feature film Walking with Herb, said he wanted to wait for the release until it could be shown on the ‘big screen.’

Walking with Herb is his new feature film, written by the late Emmy Award winner Mark Medoff, that tells the story of a Las Cruces banker, played by Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos, whose granddaughter tragically dies.

He loses his faith in God but is sent on a mission by God himself to win a big golf tournament with the help of a guardian angel played by the comedian George Lopez. With the help of his guardian and his wife, played by Academy Award nominee Kathleen Quinland, he finds hope once again.

“It’s an inspirational film, and I think coming out of the pandemic, and what we’ve been through, I think this is the kind of film that we need right now. It’s about trust and belief and hope,” said Marks about the movie.

The film was shot in late 2018 and the production ended by the end of 2019 with the release planned in March of 2020, which was then canceled because of the pandemic.

Marks said he wanted to wait until he would be able to release the movie in theatres.

I believe the best way to see a movie is in a theatre, in the dark, up on the big screen with surround sound, with the community, you’re watching the movie together, you’re laughing together, you’re crying together,” explained Marks.

He said that even though the pandemic took away from the theatre-going experience, it still provided new opportunities for filmmakers with the rise of streaming services.

“The good news with streaming is there’s more need for content which creates more opportunity for filmmakers and storytellers,” he said.

Marks is also a professor at the Creative Media Institute for Film and Digital Arts at New Mexico State University. While making the movie, he included 32 of his students to get hands-on experience in production and post-production.

The movie will be in theatres on Friday, April 30th, in El Paso at the Cinemark Theatres and Las Cruces at the Telshor 12 drive-in theatre.