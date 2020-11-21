Record 9 deaths reported in Doña Ana County Saturday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Health officials reported a record nine deaths in Doña Ana County Saturday, including a man in his 20s. The nine deaths were part of 25 total deaths in New Mexico, bringing the number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 1,350 statewide.

Saturday’s deaths include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

In addition to the deaths, the State reported 291 new cases in Doña Ana County, 31 in Lincoln County, 26 in Otero County, and 51 in Luna County. The county had the most cases per-week to date this week, with 2,218 cases reported since Sunday.

Overall, Southern New Mexico has the following:

  • Doña Ana – 11,857 cases, 161 deaths
  • Lincoln – 637 cases, 7 deaths
  • Luna – 1,745 cases, 23 deaths
  • Otero – 1,172 cases, 23 deaths

