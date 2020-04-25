Record 16 COVID-19 cases added in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County added 16 new positive COVID-19 cases to their county total Saturday, bringing the number of positive results to 110. The increase is the largest single-day increase in the county since testing began in March.

The new cases are included in the 139 additional positive COVID-19 test results statewide Saturday, bringing the number of recorded cases to 2,660.

The state also announced nine new deaths, bringing the number of people dead from coronavirus complications to 93. Six of those reported deaths are citizens of San Juan County, five of whom were residents of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

To date, New Mexico is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in 12 congregate living and acute care facilities. The facilities are located in Albuquerque (4), Farmington (4), Aztec, Santa Fe, Gallup, and Rio Rancho.

As of Saturday, 161 people are hospitalized statewide from COVID-19 and 632 cases are considered recovered.

New Mexico’s expanded testing capacity is allowing people who would not otherwise be eligible for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

