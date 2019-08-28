Ranked Choice Voting to be used for upcoming Las Cruces municipal election

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file their intent to run in the November 5 municipal election. The largest field of candidates is for the City of the Crosses’ Mayor, a seat currently held by Ken Miyagishima, who has served as mayor since 2007. He will face a field of nine challengers.

For the first time in the city’s history, Ranked Choice Voting will be used in the municipal election. With the new system, voters will rank candidates from favorite to least favorite.

For a candidate to win, they must receive a majority of the vote (50% +1). Other ways to win are if a candidate gets a majority of first preference votes. If no candidate gets a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Voters who picked this candidate as their top choice will then have their 2nd preference vote count.

Mayor

Eugenia (Gina) Montoya Ortega

Isabella Solis

Ken Miyagishima (Incumbent)

Jorge Sanchez

Gregory Z. Smith

Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez

William Bill Mattiace

Jesusita Dolores Lucero

Mike A. Tellez

Bev Courtney

City Council District 1

Kasandra Gandara (Incumbent)

Shelly A. Nichols-Shaw

City Council District 2

Jack L. Valencia, Jr.

Tessa Abeyta Stuve

Phillip A. VanVeen

Jason D. Estrada

City Council District 4

Johana Bencomo

Antoinette M. Reyes

Robert J. Palacios

Presiding Municipal Judge

Joy Goldbaum

Richard M. Jacquez

Early voting begins October 8 at the Doña Ana County Government Center. Seven alternate voting locations will open for early voting October 19, with the early voting period ending November 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

More information about the election and Ranked Choice Voting is available online at lascrucesrankedchoice.com.

A free community training on Ranked Choice Voting will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. The session will cover how Ranked Choice Voting works and how to talk to others about it. For information about the training, call Maria Perez, Common Cause New Mexico at 505-550-0647.