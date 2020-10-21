Pursuit in Las Cruces ends with officer-involved shooting near T or C

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Tuesday evening.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, a chase began at around 10:39 p.m. after a driver sped away from the I-25 Immigration Checkpoint in Las Cruces.

Officials said that agents started pursuing the vehicle in an effort to try to stop it and that New Mexico State Police provided assistance in the vehicle chase.

The vehicle then came to a stop on I-25 and authorities said that’s when an officer-involved shooting took place.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said.

Details on what led to the shooting are still limited at this time.

Officials said an investigation is underway.

