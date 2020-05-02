Punch cards required for solid waste disposal in Doña Ana County

DOÑA ANA CO., NM (KTSM) — Citizens wishing to haul solid waste or trash to South Central Solid Waste Authority dumpsites will be required to purchase trash coupons ahead of time beginning May 15.

Doña Ana County’s Utilities Department, 845 N. Motel Blvd. sells Disposal Coupons or ‘punch cards’ to offset the cost of processing and hauling solid waste or trash to dumpsites. Coupons can also be purchased at various other locations, throughout the County, in the amounts of $12, $24 or $48.

For each drop-off, the coupon is punched at least once, which is equivalent to $4, for up to 200 pounds of trash or solid waste. The total fee is determined by the amount of trash brought to the collection center, each time.

There is no charge to drop off recyclable items.

Ongoing efforts to avoid the spread of Covid-19 require members of the public to comply with Centers for Disease Control, CDC recommendations at all times:

Wear mask and gloves during the entire duration of time in the disposal area;

Anyone who does not have this protective gear will be turned away;

No more than five people are allowed in the disposal area at one time;

Customers must practice social distancing and remain six (6) feet away from one another.

The South Central Solid Waste Authority, SCSWA is a city and county agency that serves residents from Hatch to Sunland Park, via eight collection centers located across the County.

A list of collections centers, along with their location and hours of operation is available at www.SCSWA.net or by phone, at 575-528-3800.

For more information and a list of places that sell Disposal Coupons, please visit www.donaanacounty.org.