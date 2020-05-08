Property crimes increase in Las Cruces while violent crimes decrease, officials say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department has reported an increase in property crimes during the first quarter of 2020.

LCPD is asking its residents to keep properties secure and to report suspicious activity to help curb incidents.

According to LCPD, a preliminary report shows a 32-percent increase in property crimes compared to 2019.

Authorities said the property crimes included residential burglary, non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, autro burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

The data showed that there was an increase of 64 non-residential burglaires between January and March 2020. That’s up from 22 reported incidents in the first quarter of 2019, according to LCPD.

Authorities also said that auto burglaries have gone up from 146 in 2019 to 191 in 2020.

Residential burglaries went up from 50 cases last year to 58 this year, according to LCPD.

Investigators found out that 66 of the property crimes were the result of multiple incidents committed by the same persons.

LCPD said that a group of teens were identified and charged in six auto burglaries who allegedly committed a crime spree in a span of several hours.

When police interviewed one of the teens, the teen reportedly indicated they broke into and burglarized as many as 20 vehicles, authorities said.

Investigators also believe that eight storage units at a single facility were burglarized by the same person.

While property crimes have increased, LCPD said that violent crime in Las Cruces has decreased by four-percent compared to the same time last year.

Police encourage property and business owners to invest in motion-activated security surveillance systems that can be viewed remotely or security systems that report directly to a central monitoring service.

Business owners and residents are also encouraged to immediately report suspicious activity by calling Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795.

Additional tips provided by the Las Cruces Police Department:

• Remove all valuables from the vehicle.

• Keep items of intrigue (backpacks, luggage, packages, shopping bags, cell phone chargers, electronics, loose change, etc.) out of sight.

• Remove or properly secure tools and other valuables commonly kept in pickup beds.

• Do not leave spare keys or garage door openers inside your vehicle.

• Do not leave firearms or ammunition inside an unattended vehicle.

• Roll up windows and keep doors locked when leaving the vehicle unattended.

• If possible, park in a well-lighted area or inside a garage.

• Refrain from leaving your vehicle unlocked and unattended to run a quick errand or to pump gasoline.

• Frequently check sheds and storage units to ensure they are locked and secure.