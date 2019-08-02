Police seek Las Cruces man suspected of using stolen credit cards

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify a man suspected of using stolen credit cards at several businesses.

According to a news release, a wallet with cash and multiple credit cards was stolen from a vehicle on June 28.

Days later, officials say the victim noticed several fraudulent charges on his credit cards from an auto parts store.

The cards were also attempted to be used at a convenience and dollar store, but were declined.

Surveillance footage (above) captured the suspect at one of the stores. Investigators believe he drives a white, four-door Chevy pick-up truck.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

All tips will remain completely anonymous.