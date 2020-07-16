Police searching for missing Las Cruces woman who was last seen in Albuquerque

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Las Cruces woman who was last seen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Investigators said Sara Weaver, 29, was last seen on July 1, 2020, at a homeless shelter in Albuquerque. However, authorities said her residence is in Las Cruces.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sara Weaver is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500.

