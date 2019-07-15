Police searching for missing Las Cruces teen

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say Adam Avalos suffers from a medical condition and was last seen at his home on Corley Drive Saturday afternoon. He is described as 5’6″ tall, approximately 123 pounds with brown hair. He is believed to be carrying a backpack and skateboard.

Police say Avalos often spends time around Young Park in Las Cruces. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.