Police search for missing Las Cruces teen

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Police in Las Cruces are asking the public for help locating a teenage boy who was last seen at a grocery store Saturday.

Police say Raul Torres likely left on his own, but because of his young age — he’s considered endangered. He was last seen at Lowe’s Fiesta Food at 2108 N. Main wearing a black Hollister hoodie, blue jeans, multi-colored shoes and glasses.

LCPD did not release Torres’ age but did say he’s a juvenile who is only 5-feet-tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raul Torres is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.