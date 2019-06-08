Police investigating body discoveries in El Paso and Las Cruces

El Paso Police and Las Cruces Police are each investigating the discovery of two men discovered early Saturday morning. Neither of their deaths is currently believed to be suspicious.

According to El Paso Police, they responded this morning to the 3600 block of Fred Wilson in reference to a dead man at the scene. At this time, they do not believe any foul play is suspicious in his death. They have yet to identify the man.

In a separate incident, Las Cruces Police was alerted to a man’s body on the sidewalk near Rio Grande Street and Colorado Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. LCPD also says foul play is not suspected in his death.