LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in a vehicle outside the Dona Ana County District Court overnight.

According to a news release, officers pulled the SUV over at about 1:45 a.m. near the parking lot of the Third Judicial District Court located at 201 W. Picacho.

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The incident remains under investigation.