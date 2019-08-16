Police identify Las Cruces teenager killed in rollover crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police have identified the teenager killed in a rollover crash in Las Cruces on Thursday as Jenna Rose Dubois, 18.

As KTSM reported, it happened on I-10 West near the University exit.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy, and Dubois were ejected from the car after it left the roadway and rolled over.

Dubois died at the scene, according to officials.

The driver and a third passenger, a 19-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a news release, seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn by Dubois or the driver.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, officials say.

New Mexico State Police and New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue to investigate.