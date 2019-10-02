Police arrest man suspected of violent attack on motorist near NMSU campus

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A terrifying attack unfolded at a Las Cruces intersection Monday night resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man on aggravated battery charges.

Morgan Buchanan Guy Pearson, 25, of the 700 block of University Avenue is facing charges after police say he approached a car that was stopped at the light at the intersection of University Avenue and El Paseo Road near the NMSU Campus around 7 p.m. and began attacking the driver.

Court documents say Pearson approached the passenger-side of the victim’s car, reached inside and grabbed his shirt, and attempted to stab him with a knife.

During the attack, Pearson said “I’m going to kill you today,” according to court records.

The victim and asked Pearson what he wanted and said he’d give him whatever he wanted, but Pearson allegedly repeated that all he wanted to do was “just kill you.”

The victim grabbed the knife with his left hand and punched Pearson in the head several times with his right hand. He eventually was able to pull the knife away from Pearson.

The victim watched as Pearson walked to an apartment complex located at 741 E. University and entered an apartment. Responding Las Cruces Police located Pearson in the doorway of the apartment drinking a beer, where he allegedly yelled at the officer, telling him to shoot him.

The LCPD officer eventually deployed his taser on Pearson to get him to cooperate.

He was taken into custody by police. During his arrest, Pearson told police he was a veteran and he felt that no one was willing to help him. He allegedly admitted to approaching the victim’s car with a knife so police would come according to court documents.

Pearson also admitted to police he’d been drinking before the attack.

Pearson is currently charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.