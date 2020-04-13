Planned water outage on Court Avenue in Las Cruces planned for Tuesday

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The City of Las Cruces announced a scheduled water outage along Court Avenue for Tuesday.

Residents and businesses along this area should prepare to be without water from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as the City workers install a water cap on an existing water main.

Officials say nearby areas may also be affected by the outage, but city crews are set to post a door hanger notice a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Once services are restored, area residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits, which is why city officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

If faced with problems, people are encouraged to call Las Cruces Utilities at 575-526-0500 for assistance.