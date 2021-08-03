Planet Fitness employee shot at gym in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old woman was shot at least once at a Planet Fitness located on 1300 El Paseo Rd. in Las Cruces on Tuesday morning.

At about 8 a.m., officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were dispatched to Planet Fitness, where they found the woman.

She was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center with what LCPD says does not appear to be life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter has been detained.

