Pistol Pete’s Crimson Legacy wine helping New Mexico State athletics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University and Lescombes Winery created Pistol Pete’s Crimson Legacy wine to help the local business and support the Athletics Department.

Lescombes Winery collaborated with NMSU to create a Cabarnet Sauvignon that’s been in the works since 2018.

Lescombes has a winery and bistro in Las Cruces but originates in Deming, where the wine is made.

“We’re partnering up with Aggie Alumni and with local small businesses to create a unique product that’s going to benefit both Lescombes, as a small business and the athletic program,” explained Mario Moccia, director of Athletic Department.

He said that the portion of profit goes towards the department supporting 400 students in 16 different sports, making this purchase a philanthropic move.

Pistol Pete’s Crimson Legacy got its name from the well-known NMSU mascot and the color of the University. Moccia said that ‘legacy’ marks the history standing behind wine production in New Mexico and the university.

Back label of the bottle tells the history of wine in New Mexico

“Many don’t know that New Mexico is the oldest wine producing region in the United States,” mentioned Rebecca Lescombes, CFO and owner of the winery and an Aggie alumna.

She said this project is special for her, but it’s also helping the business during the pandemic.

“We have a chain of restaurants and people have not been eating out the way they used to so this definitely gives us a boost,” said Lescombes.

New Mexico State University was also a large contributor to the state’s rich wine history which is now solidified in a bottle, putting the university on a unique list of schools in the country.

“We’re one of less than 10 schools that have a collaboration with a wine partner,” said Moccia.

The wine is available at any Lascombes winery or can be purchased online from 40 states around the country.

Lescombes revealed they have more future collaborations in mind, but those will remain a surprise in the making.

