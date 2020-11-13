Pistol Pete adds another drink to his shelf

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pistol Pete’s Six-shooter Rye Whiskey was released on Thursday as a product of New Mexico State Athletics Department and a local distillery Dry Point Distillers in Las Cruces.

Mario Moccia, NMSU Athletics director, said the university is now the first in the country to have its own spirit drink.

“Very rarely does New Mexico State University get to say we’re first at something, but I can’t tell you even my athletic director counterparts all hit me when the news came out,” said Moccia.

After beer and wine, he said, it was only logical to come up with a spirit that best embodies the old west.

“We chose rye whiskey because of its robust flavor,” said Chris Schaffer, owner and operator of Dry Point Distillers.

He said this collaboration is helping him get more business during these times, but also gives him pride to work on such a project as a former Aggie.

“We present our spirits as high-class, they’re all craft, small batch and our cocktails are hand crafted, we’re focused on the appreciation of each individual drink rather than slugging them back real hard,” said Schaffer explaining how they are not trying to promote irresponsible drinking.

Moccia added that buying this drink will also benefit the Athletics department at NMSU which holds over 400 students.

This three year old whiskey was distilled at a collaborating distillery and is bottled at Dry Point Distillers.

It is available at their distillery and bar and other local Las Cruces stores such as Pic Quik, Toucans Market and Kelly Liquors.

