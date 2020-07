DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) -- The New Mexico Department of Health announced 262 additional COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday. The State now has 15,028 virus cases since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two new cases were reported in Doña Ana County, and four new cases in Otero County. Doña Ana County now has 1,404 total COVID-19 cases, and Otero has 77 cases.