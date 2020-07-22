Phone lines down at Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, the 911 Call Center for most of the Mesilla Valley, is experiencing an electrical power outage that has disrupted all non-emergency telephone operations, officials said.

Emergency calls can still be made to 911. However, non-emergency phones are not functioning at MVRDA.

Two cell phone numbers are being provided to deal with the temporary loss of non-emergency telephone lines. The temporary non-emergency telephone numbers for MVRDA are (575) 640-2406 and (575) 202-3553.

Anyone with a non-emergency complaint or report – for police, fire, ambulance, Animal Control or Codes Enforcement – can dial either of those two numbers for assistance.

Call 911 if you have an emergency and need immediate assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Food distribution event planned at Canutillo Middle

El Paso ranked among worst Texas cities for fatal motorcycle crashes

BR.COM FUNDS FOR BORDER RANCHING LEASE PGM 07.21.20

Free books

EPCSO reports 235 active cases among inmates and employees at local detention facilities

Cartel war kills 26 in Juarez in just 3 days

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link