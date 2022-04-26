LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A pharmacy in Downtown Las Cruces that shares a wall with a school is hoping to get licensing to sell cannabis.

A public hearing is being held Tuesday night with the Planning and Zoning Commission where both the pharmacy and school will be speaking.

The pharmacy is called Pharmtrue, and the owner is hoping to go from just selling CBD products to cannabis, explaining some of the safety measures that would be implemented if the pharmacy is allowed to sell cannabis.

“We’re not going to be advertising any retail cannabis in the retail pharmacy space here we’ve got a private room back here that’s very discreet you can’t even tell it’s back here…” Joaquin Acosta the Owner and Pharmacist at Pharmtrue.

However, officials with The New America School are concerned about students purchasing marijuana in the parking lot.

“It’s not that we don’t trust them who they’ll sell it to, it’s the parking lot sales that were worried about, if someone just went in there and bought something, will they sell to our students” Susie Kimble, President of the Governing Council of The New America School.

The school teaches high school classes for people who did not graduate from high school but Kimble does say the majority of the students are under 21.

During the public hearing, the distance between the pharmacy and school will be discussed, the school asking for a 300-foot buffer between the school and the cannabis dispensary.

During the public hearing, the distance between the pharmacy and school will be discussed, the school asking for a 300-foot buffer between the school and the cannabis dispensary.

