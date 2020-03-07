People encouraged to replace batteries in smoke detectors ahead of daylight saving time

Breaking News
Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Fire Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Fire Department reminds residents to install fresh batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as daylight saving time approaches.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, and continues until Nov. 1.

The fire department encourages the installation of new batteries, and manually testing all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, at least twice a year, according to ta news release by the City of Las Cruces.

To check the operation of a smoke detector, simply press and hold the alarm’s “test” button. If it beeps, or rings loudly, it’s working properly.

Consumers should avoid testing a detector by using candles or matches placed under the alarm as repeated use of smoke to activate the device can cause them to fail when an actual fire occurs, the release said.

For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and other related safety measures, contact the Las Cruces Fire Department at (575) 528-4150 or visit the department’s website at www.CLCFD.com.

