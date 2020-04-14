Pedestrian killed in crash on University Avenue, Las Cruces Police say

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in a poorly lit area of University Avenue, Las Cruces Police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on University Avenue between I-25 and Trivia Drive, a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department said.

The pedestrian, who has only been described as a 38-year-old woman, was not in a crosswalk and was crossing at an area that was not well lit. She was then struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man who was going East.

The woman was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash is still being investigated by police, but “no charges are expected,” police said.

Once the next of kin are notified, the woman’s name will be released, police said.

