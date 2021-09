EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead following an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Friday night in Dona Ana County.

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff, it happened at 8:57 p.m. on Friday at Dona Ana and Kristin Dr.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

