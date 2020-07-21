Partnership between New Mexico entities is connecting the elderly and people with disabilities to necessary services

Marie Lithard, right, and her neighboor Yves Chretien sit looking out of their rooms in a nursing home in Ammerschwir, France Thursday April 16, 2020. The elderly make up a disproportional share of coronavirus victims globally, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrific number of deaths around the world. In France, nursing home deaths account for more than a third of the country’s total coronavirus victims — figures the government now documents meticulously after weeks of pressure. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The state of New Mexico is establishing partnerships to support vulnerable populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center have joined forces to reduce a backlog of community members in need of support services.

Currently, more than 18,000 elderly and adults with disabilities are in need of services and/or disability wavers though the ALTSD seeking support with food, shelter, transportation, healthcare, as long as the effects of isolation.

Department employees had been steadily attending to the backlog but had to reallocate staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 inadvertently helped us to identify efficiency measures and partnerships that we otherwise might not have pursued,” said ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.

Hotrum-Lopez says she reached-out to Arthur Kaufman, MD, who is UNM’s Vice-Chancellor for Community Health to get started on a plan.

Kaufman then contacted Francisco Ronquillo, PA, who is a Health Extension Regional Officer with an invitation to lead the response.

Ronquillo worked with a team of colleagues at UNM’s Office for Community Health and launched the “Care Call Initiative 2020” that has recruited 89 volunteers to call people in need who remain on the waiting list.

The initiative is proving effective, says Ronquillo.

“For many of these older adults, this phone call is a big thing for them,” said Ronquillo in a statement.

“We’re trying to make it personal. We want to make sure that we’re connecting with them to update their information in the database and to see how they’re doing.”