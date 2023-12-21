EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A residential structure fire broke just before 5 a.m. this morning in Las cruces at the 2200 block of Desert Drive this morning. The first crew from the Las Cruces Fire department found heavy fire conditions on both floors and the attic of the two-story house.

According to LCFD, multiple attack lines were deployed, and an aggressive search for occupants was conducted. The homeowner was asleep when the fire started but was alerted when the smoke alarm sounded. The homeowner escaped from the second-floor bedroom before the blaze consumed the staircase.

In preliminary reports, LCPD said the fire was controlled in seventeen minutes, and a search determined the rest of the structure to be unoccupied. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and the damage to the home is being evaluated, LCPD added.