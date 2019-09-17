Out of the Darkness, Las Cruces Walk this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A walk to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss will happen this weekend in Las Cruces.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the American Foundation for Suicide will host the Prevention the Out of the Darkness Las Cruces Walk at Young’s Park.

Online registration for the walk will be available until noon on Friday, Sept. 20. Click here for the link to register online.

Check-in and registration is at 8 a.m., while the walk itself will start at 9:30 a.m.

James Narvaez tells KTSM that this walk is special to him and his family and is a way to honor his son James Antony Narvaez.

“We had over 600 walkers last year and we hope to break that this year,” says Narvaez.

For more information on the Out of the Darkness Las Cruces Walk or to make a donation click here.