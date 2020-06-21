Otero Prison virus outbreak grows by 41

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health announced 41 new COVID-19 cases among state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility Sunday, bringing the number of infected among federal and state inmates to 687. There are 146 positive cases among migrant detainees at the adjacent ICE Processing center.

The growing outbreak continues despite pleas from inmates and their family members. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, an inmate who kept a diary of unsanitary conditions and practices spoke with the newspaper on June 12. After speaking out, the inmate was given 45-days in solitary confinement.

The State also reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, bringing the number of cases to 718, well below the total combined cases at the nearby Otero Prison and ICE Processing Center.

There are now 10,565 virus cases in the State of New Mexico and 469 deaths. The number of fatalities includes three deaths from Northeastern New Mexico reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, there are 134 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico. KTSM learned patients from the Otero County facilities are brought to El Paso for hospital treatment and are not included in statewide hospitalization totals.