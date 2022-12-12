LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado.

Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, witnesses say Gutierrez began driving approximately 70 to 80 miles per hour in a posted 35-mile-per-hour zone when he lost control while driving on Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande. The witness said Gutierrez went off the road onto the sidewalk, hitting Delgado, who was crossing the street.

Gutierrez’s 2001 Chevy Tahoe continued into the desert area, where it finally came to a stop. LCPD alleges Gutierrez didn’t attempt to brake before barreling through the sidewalk.

Police are asking for witnesses to the Bataan Memorial East crash, who have not already talked with police, to call Traffic investigators at (575) 528-4141.

Las Cruces Public Schools spokesperson Kelly Jameson tells KTSM that additional counseling resources were made available Monday for students and staff at Organ Mountain HS. As of right now, no public memorials are planned.

Delgado is the second Organ Mountain student to die this school year. In September, Organ Mountain football player Abe Romero died after collapsing on the football field during a game. Romero was 17 years old.