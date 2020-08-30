Only 6 of New Mexico’s 107 virus cases from Doña Ana County

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Only six of New Mexico’s 107 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday was from Doña Ana County.

Sunday’s data brings the number of cases statewide to 25,283 and the number of virus cases in Doña Ana county to 2,819. The number of deaths in New Mexico rose by just one, to 770 on Sunday. Doña Ana County’s fatalities remain at 41.

There are 66 people hospitalized in New Mexico for the virus as of Sunday. The hospitalized individuals may include people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. It does not include New Mexico residents who are under treatment in El Paso.