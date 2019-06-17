One suspect dead, multiple law enforcement injured in Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – UPDATE: The Las Cruces Police Department has released more details about this morning’s shooting.

LCPD Spokesman Dan Trujillo said officers responded to a 2:30 a.m. report of a man harassing or threatening people at a business.

Officers spotted the man walking near Lohman and Nacho. When they tried to confront him, the suspect pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

Trujillo said two bullets went through the windshield, one of them striking the officer in the chest and neck. The officer drove himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

More officers arrived and tracked the suspect down to the Home Depot parking lot where Trujillo said the officers tried to use less lethal force to try to make an arrest. The man allegedly refused to listen to commands and began to fire, injuring another officer.

Along with Border Patrol, officers returned fire and the man was killed.

Police told KTSM that the suspect also tried to carjack a Home Depot delivery driver, but failed.

The man’s name has not been released by police, nor have the names of the injured officers.

Officials said the Border Patrol is cooperating with the Las Cruces Police Department and, as per policy, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility and DHS Office of the Inspector General will also investigate.

UPDATE: Border Patrol agents shot and killed suspect in the shooting this morning in Las Cruces.

A news release from the U.S. Border Patrol said agents responded to a shots fired call from the Las Cruces Police Department at about 4 p.m.

Agents found the suspect near a store at Lohman and Nacho.

“The subject fired at agents and officers, Border Patrol Agents returned fire with their service issued weapon, striking the subject,” the release said. “The subject was reported dead on the scene and none of the Border Patrol Agents responding were injured during the incident.”

LCPD Officer-Involved Shooting

ORIGINAL: An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting that left one man dead and three law enforcement agents injured.

According to Las Cruces police, it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning near Lohman Ave. and Nacho Dr.

Investigators say a LCPD officer shined a light from his police unit on the man, who was walking in the area. They say that’s when the man fired multiple shots at the officer, with two breaking through the windshield, striking the officer. According to police, that officer was able to drive himself to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe shortly after this, the man attempted to carjack a delivery driver near the Home Depot on Telshor Blvd., but was unsuccessful.

Authorities say that’s when multiple agencies arrive on the scene and attempted to take the man into custody. Police say the man remained uncooperative and fired multiple shots at the responding law enforcement agents, leading to return fire from agents.

LCPD tells us during the shoot-out, an LCPD officer and a Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office Deputy were injured, but are expected to be okay. Police say the suspect was shot once during the confrontation. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the nearby businesses, which include Home Depot, Target, Albertson’s, Office Max and Starbucks, will be closed as the investigation continues.

The Multi-agency investigation involves LCPD, New Mexico State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State University Police and Border Patrol.