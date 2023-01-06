LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a Friday morning shooting on Lees Drive.



About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.



The person or persons involved in this incident have yet to be identified. Investigators are working to verify the circumstances that led to the shooting and determine who is responsible.

At this point of the investigation, there are no updates on the man’s condition.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.



Additional information and updates will be provided as the investigation warrants.