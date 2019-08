LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Las Cruces Thursday afternoon.

The wreck, which involved a 2004 gold Mazda, happened before 4 p.m. on I-10 East near the University exit.

The victim’s name has not been released. The extent of the injured is not yet known.

New Mexico State Police will continue to investigate.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.