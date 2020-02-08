One dead in overnight Las Cruces crash, expect road closures

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Las Cruces early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. near the area of Bataan Memorial West and Tayvis Road. LCPD traffic investigators say two vehicles were involved and one person died at the scene. Bataan Memorial West is closed from Jornada Road to Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. The Sonoma Ranch exit on Highway 70 Westbound is also closed.

Investigators are now asking the person who initially called the crash into 911 along with any other witnesses to please come forward. You are asked to call dispatch at (575) 526-0795.