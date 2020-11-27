Oñate High School Key Club collecting disinfecting wipes for Navajo Nation

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oñate High School Key Club in Las Cruces is collecting disinfecting wipes for those in the Navajo Nation.

The organization will have donation drop-offs for donated wipes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the following locations:

Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr.

Las Cruces High School, 1755 El Paseo Rd.

Centennial High School, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Mayfield High School, 1955 N Valley Dr.

Morning Star United Methodist Church, 2941 Morningstar Dr.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E Picacho Ave.

The key club said it is collecting the wipes to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation on the Navajo Nation, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

