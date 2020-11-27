Oñate High School Key Club collecting disinfecting wipes for Navajo Nation

by: KTSM Staff

Posted:

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oñate High School Key Club in Las Cruces is collecting disinfecting wipes for those in the Navajo Nation.

The organization will have donation drop-offs for donated wipes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the following locations:

  • Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
  • Las Cruces High School, 1755 El Paseo Rd.
  • Centennial High School, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.
  • Mayfield High School, 1955 N Valley Dr.
  • Morning Star United Methodist Church, 2941 Morningstar Dr.
  • Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E Picacho Ave.

The key club said it is collecting the wipes to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation on the Navajo Nation, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.

