Oñate High School Key Club collecting disinfecting wipes for Navajo Nation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oñate High School Key Club in Las Cruces is collecting disinfecting wipes for those in the Navajo Nation.
The organization will have donation drop-offs for donated wipes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the following locations:
- Oñate High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
- Las Cruces High School, 1755 El Paseo Rd.
- Centennial High School, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.
- Mayfield High School, 1955 N Valley Dr.
- Morning Star United Methodist Church, 2941 Morningstar Dr.
- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E Picacho Ave.
The key club said it is collecting the wipes to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation on the Navajo Nation, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
